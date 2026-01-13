HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army opens fire on Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
21:59
File image
File image
Indian Army troops opened fire to take down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, army officials said in Jammu. 

However, the drones briefly hovered in the Manjakote sector before returning to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said. 

This incident marks the second occasion in three days that the Indian Army has fired upon Pakistani drones in the Rajouri district. 

Defence sources said that the Indian Army implemented counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) measures after drones were spotted along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Around 7 pm, troops fired upon a few Pakistani drones when they entered Indian territory over Dunga Gala in the Chingus area of Rajouri. 

The drones subsequently vanished and are believed to have retreated to the other side, officials said. 

Officials noted that army personnel detected the movement of two drone-like objects over the forward Dheri Dhara village around 7.35 pm and fired several live rounds to target them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians

Trump's remarks came amid heightened US messaging about the Iran situation and a series of White House statements indicating that multiple options remain under review.

LIVE! Army opens fire on Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri
LIVE! Army opens fire on Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri

White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled
White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled

Authorities in Kashmir have initiated a profiling process of mosques, madrassas, and individuals associated with their management following the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module. The enumeration drive focuses on the finances of...

Bitter cold grips North India; Delhi coldest in 3 years
Bitter cold grips North India; Delhi coldest in 3 years

Delhi recorded its coldest January morning in three years with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist, and air quality has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category.

Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?
Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?

USA's pacer Ali Khan made a big disclosure on social media that he has been denied a visa by India to participate in next month's T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO