Follow Rediff on:      
Aditya Sahu set to become new president of Jharkhand BJP

Tue, 13 January 2026
16:36
image
Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu is all set to become the new president of the opposition BJP in Jharkhand as he was the only candidate who filed nomination for the election to the post on Tuesday, a party leader said. 

The process of nomination began at 12 pm and concluded at 2 pm, he said. 

"We have received only one nomination for the post of state president, from Aditya Sahu. Apart from this, 21 nominations were filed for the national council members from the state," said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, the BJP's election officer for Jharkhand. 

"The official announcement of the state president and national council members will be made on Wednesday after completion of the process of scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations," he said. 

Among the prominent leaders who filed nominations for the 21 national council member posts from the state are former CMs Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, Madhu Kora and Champai Soren, MPs Sanjay Seth, Karia Munda and Deepak Prakash, and Union minister Annapurna Devi. 

On October 3, the BJP had appointed Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand unit. 

He will replace Babulal Marandi as the state BJP president. Marandi is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly. -- PTI

