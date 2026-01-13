5 more J-K govt employees sacked over terror links

16:59





The LG administration has since 2020 sacked 85 government employees after it was found during surveillance that they were working for terrorist groups.





"The move is aimed at targeting the roots of the terror ecosystem and its infrastructure within government machinery," an official said.





The dismissed employees include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Rah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the forest department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the health department, officials said.





These employees were terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution, they said.





The provision allows for the dismissal or removal of a civil servant without a formal inquiry if the President or the Governor is satisfied that it is not expedient to hold the inquiry in the interest of the security of the State.





According to the dossier against the terminated employees, Mohammad Ishfaq, who was appointed as Rehbar-e-Taleem in the school education department and later confirmed as a teacher in 2013, was allegedly working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba. -- PTI

