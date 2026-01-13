HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
25% tariff for countries doing business with Iran: Trump

Tue, 13 January 2026
United States President Donald Trump announced a sweeping trade measure targeting countries that "continue to do business with Iran", imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all their business dealings with the US. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive." "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised the Trump decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs, saying that the US President's decision in "isolating" the Khamenei regime economically is most impressive. 

Sharing a post on X, Graham wrote, "Mr President: your decisive leadership in isolating this regime economically through your actions today are most impressive. Your promise to have the protestors' back and put the regime on notice that you will not tolerate the killing has led to the largest outpouring of demonstrators against this fanatical regime since its founding. Mr President: I believe the Iranian regime has crossed red lines. They are killing their people in large numbers and mocking your leadership. It is now time to take decisive military action -- no boots on the ground - going after those who do the killing." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US revoked over 1 lakh visas in 2025

Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

Ex-VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS after experiencing unconsciousness. He underwent an MRI and will undergo further tests.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

Karur stampede: Vijay quizzed for 6 hours by CBI

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025...

