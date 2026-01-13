2 more held in Turkman Gate violence; 20 arrested so far

23:43

The police said that efforts are being made to apprehend social media influencers for their roles in inciting violence as well.





They said elaborate security arrangements remain in place in sensitive pockets of the Turkman Gate area, with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order. -- PTI

The Delhi police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in connection with the stone pelting at Turkman Gate last week, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 20, an official said.