HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Who are Raj and Aditya to threaten me? asks Annamalai after Thackeray jibe

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
19:54
BJP leader K Annamalai
BJP leader K Annamalai
Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai on Monday hit back at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's attempts to allegedly "abuse" him while adding that those who criticised his previous remarks on Mumbai were "just ignorant".   

"Who are Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don't know whether I have become that important," Annamalai said at a press conference in Chennai.   

Earlier, in a joint UBT-MNS rally in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray had taken a sharp jibe at the BJP leader whom he mockingly referred to as 'rasmalai' and asked whether Annamalai has any standing to speak on Mumbai's issue, after the latter allegedly suggested that Mumbai is an "international city."   

"One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...what is your connection to here? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," Raj Thackeray had said, referencing the slogan from the 1960s and 70s of the Shiv Sena that was founded by Raj Thackeray's uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.   

The statement by the MNS chief came after Annamalai had said that "Bombay is not a Maharashtra city, but an international city," while campaigning in Dharavi and Sion Koliwada areas for the party.   

"Mumbai needs a triple-engine government. We need a BJP mayor in Mumbai, with (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Mumbai is a global metropolis which has a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. Bengaluru's budget is Rs 19,000 crore, while Chennai's is Rs 8,000 crore. You need good people who sit in the administration to manage the finance," Annamalai had said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 suspected Nipah virus cases detected at Bengal AIIMS
LIVE! 2 suspected Nipah virus cases detected at Bengal AIIMS

Ex-VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice
Ex-VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS after experiencing unconsciousness. He underwent an MRI and will undergo further tests.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

UP: Interfaith wedding reception cancelled after protest
UP: Interfaith wedding reception cancelled after protest

Hindu activists protested a wedding reception for an interfaith couple in Shahjahanpur, leading to its cancellation. The couple had married in a registry marriage in Delhi.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO