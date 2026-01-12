Who are Raj and Aditya to threaten me? asks Annamalai after Thackeray jibe

19:54

BJP leader K Annamalai





"Who are Aditya Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to threaten me? I am proud to be a farmer's son. They have organised meetings just to abuse me. I don't know whether I have become that important," Annamalai said at a press conference in Chennai.





Earlier, in a joint UBT-MNS rally in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray had taken a sharp jibe at the BJP leader whom he mockingly referred to as 'rasmalai' and asked whether Annamalai has any standing to speak on Mumbai's issue, after the latter allegedly suggested that Mumbai is an "international city."





"One rasmalai came from Tamil Nadu...what is your connection to here? Hatao lungi bajao pungi," Raj Thackeray had said, referencing the slogan from the 1960s and 70s of the Shiv Sena that was founded by Raj Thackeray's uncle, Balasaheb Thackeray.





The statement by the MNS chief came after Annamalai had said that "Bombay is not a Maharashtra city, but an international city," while campaigning in Dharavi and Sion Koliwada areas for the party.





"Mumbai needs a triple-engine government. We need a BJP mayor in Mumbai, with (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Mumbai is a global metropolis which has a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. Bengaluru's budget is Rs 19,000 crore, while Chennai's is Rs 8,000 crore. You need good people who sit in the administration to manage the finance," Annamalai had said. -- ANI

