HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan's maker moves SC

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
14:24
image
The producer of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring actor Vijay, approached the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging an interim order of the Madras high court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant the CBFC clearance to the movie.
   
On January 9, the Madras high court stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.
 
KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday, which put on hold the single bench's directive to the board to issue the film's certificate forthwith.
 
Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).  Jana Nayagan, which is widely publicised as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.
 
However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification did not issue certification in time.
 
On January 9, the division bench's order came hours after Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance to Jana Nayagan, setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee.  
 
The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by the CBFC, granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict.  
 
Earlier, allowing the plea of KVN Productions seeking a direction to CBFC to issue a censor certificate, Justice Asha said that once the board had decided to grant the certificate, the chairperson had no power to send the matter to the review committee.
 
The film board immediately preferred an appeal against the order.  
 
Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (who appeared through video conferencing) outlined the grounds for the appeal before the division bench. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MS Aiyar a British agent with colonial mindset: BJP
LIVE! MS Aiyar a British agent with colonial mindset: BJP

Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties
Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'

'Now there is no fight between us (Thackerays); now the fight is with them.'

PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati
PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, enjoying kite flying and interacting with artisans.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO