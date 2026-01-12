HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump posts pic of himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela'

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
08:35
image
United States President Donald Trump has posted a photo of himself on his social media site Truth Social with his designation listed as "Acting President of Venezuela."

The post on Truth Social on Sunday has Trump's official portrait and then the designation "Acting President of Venezuela, "Incumbent January 2026."

It also has his designation as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, who assumed office on January 20, 2025.

Earlier this month, the US carried out a "large-scale" strike against Venezuela, capturing the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.

Trump has said that the US will "run Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind."

Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as the country's interim president last week.

Trump had said that the interim authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 million barrels of "high-quality, sanctioned oil" to the US, which will be sold at its market price.

"That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. It will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States."  -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump posts pic of himself as 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'
LIVE! Trump posts pic of himself as 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'

Trump posts image of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See the pic
Trump posts image of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See the pic

Donald Trump posted a photo on Truth Social listing himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela,' along with his US presidential designations. This follows recent US actions against Venezuela and claims regarding control over Venezuelan...

Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched
Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched

Security forces reported suspected drone activity in forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A search operation has been launched.

Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces
Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces

Investigation into the dismembered body of a 35-year-old man found in Ludhiana reveals the victim may have been injected with a substance before being killed. Police are investigating a money dispute as a possible motive.

Duped of Rs 4 cr, Uttarakhand farmer shoots himself dead
Duped of Rs 4 cr, Uttarakhand farmer shoots himself dead

A farmer in Uttarakhand allegedly committed suicide after being defrauded of Rs 4 crore in a fake land deal. He posted a video online before his death, naming the accused. The Congress party has criticized the BJP government over the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO