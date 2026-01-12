HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speaker considers exemplary punishment for smoking e-cigarette in LS

Mon, 12 January 2026
15:57
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday did not rule out "exemplary punishment" over the alleged use of e-cigarette in the House, asserting that maintaining the dignity of Parliament was non-negotiable. BJP member Anurag Thakur had sent a complaint to the Speaker alleging that one Trinamool Congress (TMC) member was "openly using" e-cigarette in the House during the proceedings despite such devices being banned across the country. 

"No one has the right to undermine the sanctity of the House," the Lok Sabha Speaker told reporters here. Birla said the matter was under investigation and would be later referred to an appropriate committee of the House for further action. 

"We will act on the recommendation of the committee. Everyone will have to maintain decorum in the House. A member could even lose his membership," the Lok Sabha Speaker said. "Nobody will be allowed to lower the dignity of the House," Birla said. -- PTI

