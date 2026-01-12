Silver at record high; gold scales new peak of Rs 1.44L/10g

18:08





According to the All India Sarafa Association, silver soared by Rs 15,000, or 6 percent, to touch a new peak of Rs 2,65,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 2,50,000 per kg.





In addition, gold of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 2,900, or 2.05 percent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,44,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).





It had ended at Rs 1,41,700 per 10 grams on Friday.





In the international market, spot gold surged past the $4,600 per ounce level for the first time.





The yellow metal gained $90.72, or 2 percent, to touch a record $4,601.69 per ounce.





Spot silver in the international trade rose by $4.3, or nearly 6 percent, to touch a record of $84.61 per ounce. -- PTI

