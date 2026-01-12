HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1 pc on foreign fund outflows

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
12:10
image
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked nearly 1 per cent in late morning trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows, concerns over further US tariffs on Indian exports and geopolitical developments dampened investors' sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 715.17 points or 0.85 per cent to 82,861.07 in late morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 209.9 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,473.40. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards. However, Trent, NTPC, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly' during 3rd stage of launch
ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly' during 3rd stage of launch

ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

LIVE! Ex-IAS Khedkar says parents were drugged, house robbed
LIVE! Ex-IAS Khedkar says parents were drugged, house robbed

'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'

'Now there is no fight between us (Thackerays); now the fight is with them.'

Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi for Karur stampede probe
Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi for Karur stampede probe

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025...

Trump says Iran 'called to negotiate', but warns 'US may...'
Trump says Iran 'called to negotiate', but warns 'US may...'

When asked whether Iran had crossed the red line he had drawn over the treatment of protesters, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO