Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1 pc on foreign fund outflows

12:10





The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 715.17 points or 0.85 per cent to 82,861.07 in late morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 209.9 points or 0.81 per cent to 25,473.40.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and Power Grid were among the biggest laggards. However, Trent, NTPC, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the gainers. -- PTI

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked nearly 1 per cent in late morning trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows, concerns over further US tariffs on Indian exports and geopolitical developments dampened investors' sentiment.