Sensex declines 455 points on foreign fund outflows

10:07





The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 135.35 points to 25,547.95. From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards. However, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,769.31 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,595.84 crore, according to exchange data. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows, concerns over further US tariffs on Indian exports and geopolitical overhangs dent investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.35 points to 83,120.89 in early trade.