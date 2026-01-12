SEC seeks report on claim of Ladki Bahin aid disbursal ahead of civic polls

14:21

The Maharashtra SEC has sought a report from the chief secretary on a minister's claims that the Ladki Bahin Yojana financial aid would be disbursed to beneficiaries before Makar Sankranti, amid allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.





The move followed complaints by Opposition parties, which alleged that the timing of the proposed disbursal amounted to an inducement to women voters ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations scheduled on January 15.





The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to submit a report on Monday, according to sources.





The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 assembly elections.

In a social media post last week, BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan said the assistance of Rs 3,000, covering instalments for December 2025 and January 2026, would be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries before Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14.

State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar submitted a complaint to the SEC on Saturday, claiming the payment was proposed for January 14, a day before polling, and sought its intervention to stop the transfer.

The SEC sent a letter to the state chief secretary on Sunday, seeking clarification on the factual position and whether the government intended to release two months' instalments together just ahead of the polls, with a response sought by 11 am on Monday, the sources said.

Amid the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a continuous scheme of the state government and did not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has, however, said the party was not opposed to the scheme, but objected to the release of two months' assistance on the eve of voting, calling it a clear violation of the model code of conduct. -- PTI