HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SEC seeks report on claim of Ladki Bahin aid disbursal ahead of civic polls

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
14:21
image
The Maharashtra SEC has sought a report from the chief secretary on a minister's claims that the Ladki Bahin Yojana financial aid would be disbursed to beneficiaries before Makar Sankranti, amid allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The move followed complaints by Opposition parties, which alleged that the timing of the proposed disbursal amounted to an inducement to women voters ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations scheduled on January 15.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to submit a report on Monday, according to sources.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti secure victory in the 2024 assembly elections.
 
In a social media post last week, BJP leader and state minister Girish Mahajan said the assistance of Rs 3,000, covering instalments for December 2025 and January 2026, would be deposited into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries before Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14.
 
State Congress leader and advocate Sandesh Kondvilkar submitted a complaint to the SEC on Saturday, claiming the payment was proposed for January 14, a day before polling, and sought its intervention to stop the transfer.
 
The SEC sent a letter to the state chief secretary on Sunday, seeking clarification on the factual position and whether the government intended to release two months' instalments together just ahead of the polls, with a response sought by 11 am on Monday, the sources said.
 
Amid the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a continuous scheme of the state government and did not fall under the restrictions of the election code of conduct.
 
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has, however, said the party was not opposed to the scheme, but objected to the release of two months' assistance on the eve of voting, calling it a clear violation of the model code of conduct. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MS Aiyar a British agent with colonial mindset: BJP
LIVE! MS Aiyar a British agent with colonial mindset: BJP

Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties
Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'

'Now there is no fight between us (Thackerays); now the fight is with them.'

PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati
PHOTOS: Modi, Merz fly kites at Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, enjoying kite flying and interacting with artisans.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO