HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee pares early losses, ends 2 paise higher at 90.16 against US dollar

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
19:00
image
The rupee recovered from low levels and settled 2 paise higher at 90.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday on weak American currency and sliding crude oil prices. 

Equity market sentiment also improved after the new US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, said that both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal, forex analysts said. 

However, a volatile geopolitical situation kept the domestic currency under pressure, restricting its recovery, they said. 

Also, traders awaited cues from domestic and US macroeconomic data to be released this week. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.23 and strengthened to 90.13 during intra-day. 

It also touched a low of 90.25 before ending the session at 90.16 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Friday, the rupee depreciated by 28 paise to close at 90.18 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief Vijay to be quizzed by CBI again: Officials
LIVE! TVK chief Vijay to be quizzed by CBI again: Officials

ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly', misses orbit
ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly', misses orbit

ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties
Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

SC stays HC order reinstating judge in train urination case
SC stays HC order reinstating judge in train urination case

The Supreme Court has stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that would have reinstated a judicial officer who was terminated for allegedly creating a nuisance and urinating in front of a woman's berth on a train in 2018.

Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim

A man allegedly shot his wife dead at a police station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, after she was detained following his complaint that she had eloped with her lover.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO