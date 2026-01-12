Rupee pares early losses, ends 2 paise higher at 90.16 against US dollar

19:00





Equity market sentiment also improved after the new US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, said that both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal, forex analysts said.





However, a volatile geopolitical situation kept the domestic currency under pressure, restricting its recovery, they said.





Also, traders awaited cues from domestic and US macroeconomic data to be released this week.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.23 and strengthened to 90.13 during intra-day.





It also touched a low of 90.25 before ending the session at 90.16 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous closing level.





On Friday, the rupee depreciated by 28 paise to close at 90.18 against the US dollar. -- PTI

