Retail inflation rises to 1.33% in Dec: Govt data

Mon, 12 January 2026
17:51
Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 1.33 percent in December 2025 mainly due to higher prices of kitchen essentials, including vegetables and protein-rich items. 

The inflation was at 0.71 percent in November. 

The previous high was 1.44 percent in September. 

The food inflation, based on Consumer Price Index), remained negative for the seventh consecutive month at (-) 2.71 percent, though up from (-) 3.91 percent in November. 

"The increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of December, 2025 is mainly attributed to increase in inflation of personal care and effects, vegetables, meat and fish, egg, spices and pulses and products," National Statistics Office (NSO) said while releasing the CPI data. -- PTI

LIVE! In a first, General Budget to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1
ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly', misses orbit
ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties
Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

SC stays HC order reinstating judge in train urination case
The Supreme Court has stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that would have reinstated a judicial officer who was terminated for allegedly creating a nuisance and urinating in front of a woman's berth on a train in 2018.

Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim
A man allegedly shot his wife dead at a police station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, after she was detained following his complaint that she had eloped with her lover.

