Retail inflation rises to 1.33% in Dec: Govt data

The inflation was at 0.71 percent in November.





The previous high was 1.44 percent in September.





The food inflation, based on Consumer Price Index), remained negative for the seventh consecutive month at (-) 2.71 percent, though up from (-) 3.91 percent in November.





"The increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of December, 2025 is mainly attributed to increase in inflation of personal care and effects, vegetables, meat and fish, egg, spices and pulses and products," National Statistics Office (NSO) said while releasing the CPI data. -- PTI

