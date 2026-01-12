HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab: Two shooters among 7 arrested in sarpanch murder case

Mon, 12 January 2026
18:41
image
The Punjab police on Monday said it arrested seven accused, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of a sarpanch, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, at a wedding in Amritsar on January 4.

Gangster Prabh Dasuwal, who is said to be based in Portugal, was the mastermind of the murder of Jharmal Singh, carried out due to old enmity, Punjab director general of police Gaurav said and announced that the state is set to launch a decisive campaign against organised crime, with a focus on extraditing criminals who are operating from abroad.

The two shooters -- Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga (20) from Patti in Tarn Taran district and Karamjit Singh of village Passanwal from Gurdaspur district -- were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday in coordination with the local police and central agencies, the DGP told reporters.

They were produced before a court in Raipur and taken into custody after obtaining transit remand. 

They are being brought to Amritsar for further investigation, he said.

The other five arrested accused, who were part of the support and logistical module, were arrested from Punjab, the DGP said.

Jharmal Singh, sarpanch of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran, was shot at point-blank range. CCTV footage showed the two shooters walking into the wedding venue, one of them pulling out a gun and firing at Singh's head before fleeing the spot.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Citing a string of killings, the opposition has stepped up its attack on the AAP government in Punjab over the alleged "deteriorating law and order" and demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. -- PTI

