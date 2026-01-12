HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PSLV rocket has deviated from flight path: ISRO

Mon, 12 January 2026
11:08
Disturbance observed in third stage of PSLV-C62 rocket, says ISRO. "PSLV-C62 rocket deviates from flight path," says ISRO chief V Narayanan
PSLV-C62 mission encounters anomaly, detailed analysis initiated, says ISRO.

ISRO's trusted workhorse PSLV lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, carrying an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers. 

Marking the first launch of the year, the mission is part of the contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO. The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket soared from the first launch pad at a prefixed time of 10.18 hours on Monday. After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km. 

ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

