Police record statement of Prashant Tamang's wife, await autopsy report

Mon, 12 January 2026
17:37
Prashant Tamang/ Image courtesy Prashant Tamang/Instagram
Prashant Tamang/ Image courtesy Prashant Tamang/Instagram
The Delhi police recorded the statement of the wife of late singer Prashant Tamang and announced that further action, including a probe, will be considered after the post-mortem reports are received, an official said on Monday. 

Tamang, who gained fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3, passed away in Delhi on Sunday, according to the police, who informed that all potential angles are being examined as part of the inquiry. 

The police received information about Tamang's death from a private hospital in Janakpuri, West Delhi. 

A team from the Sagarpur police station arrived at the hospital and initiated legal formalities. 

Tamang, a resident of southwest Delhi, was brought to the hospital by his wife, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. 

"A post-mortem examination was conducted to ascertain the cause of death, and police are awaiting the report. Statements of Tamang's wife and relatives are being recorded. The family members have said that they do not suspect any foul play," a police officer said. 

The officer added that the police received information from the private hospital and subsequently verified the identity of the deceased. 

"The post-mortem has been conducted, and further investigation is underway," he said. -- PTI

