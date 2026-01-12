HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM to flag-off Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat sleeper train on Jan 17: Bengal BJP chief

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
18:28
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata on January 17, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said on Monday, adding that the move will significantly boost connectivity in the North Bengal region.                 

Addressing a press conference at the party's Salt Lake office here, Bhattacharya alleged that despite promises by the TMC government, the state's northern districts continued to suffer, with little improvement in infrastructure and connectivity even after administrative announcements from the state secretariat at Uttarkanya in North Bengal.

In contrast, he said, the Modi government since 2014 has pursued development across all states without discrimination, thereby strengthening India's federal structure.

Against this backdrop, Bhattacharya said West Bengal, particularly North Bengal, is set to receive a major boost early this year with the launch of the Vande Bharat sleeper service between Kolkata and Kamakhya from January 17.

Bhattacharya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said the PM would also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya on January 17 and then address a public meeting the same day.

The new rail link, he said, would establish direct connectivity between South Bengal and key North Bengal towns such as Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar and Malda, a long-standing demand of the region's residents. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief Vijay to be quizzed by CBI again: Officials
LIVE! TVK chief Vijay to be quizzed by CBI again: Officials

ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly', misses orbit
ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly', misses orbit

ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties
Real friends can disagree: US envoy amid strained India ties

Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.

SC stays HC order reinstating judge in train urination case
SC stays HC order reinstating judge in train urination case

The Supreme Court has stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that would have reinstated a judicial officer who was terminated for allegedly creating a nuisance and urinating in front of a woman's berth on a train in 2018.

Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station over affair claim

A man allegedly shot his wife dead at a police station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, after she was detained following his complaint that she had eloped with her lover.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO