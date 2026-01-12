HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No water woes, no slums, new flyovers, Sena promises Thane

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
16:34
image
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday released its manifesto for the January 15 Thane civic polls, promising a slum-free city as well as an iconic 260-metre viewing tower. 

The manifesto, released by state minister Pratap Sarnaik and Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske among others at Anand Ashram, the office of Shinde's late mentor Anand Dighe, is a roadmap of "unbroken development, party leaders said. 

It includes a comprehensive plan to eliminate slums through large-scale urban renewal as well as accelerating ongoing cluster development schemes, Mhaske said. 

The party plans to leverage existing cluster works to provide permanent, high-quality housing to slum dwellers, transforming the city's landscape into a modern urban centre, he added. 

The manifesto details extensive road works, new flyovers, and improved connectivity aimed at easing the burden on newly developed residential hubs, as well as a landmark 260-metre high viewing tower near Mogharpada. 

"This iconic structure is part of a larger Rs 8,000 crore development project that will include a convention centre, an audience gallery, a hotel, and a mall. The tower is designed to provide panoramic views of the city and the surrounding creek, positioning Thane alongside international cities with major sky-high observation decks," it said. 

"Water woes will be a thing of the past due to measures taken under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The 'Arogya Apala Dari' scheme for senior citizens will be implemented, while recreation centres and employment opportunities for the disabled will be established. Vertical sports complexes will come up under the cluster scheme along with international-standard facilities at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium," Sarnaik said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In a first, General Budget to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1
LIVE! In a first, General Budget to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

Ladki Bahin dole amid civic polls sparks row in Maha
Ladki Bahin dole amid civic polls sparks row in Maha

Maharashtra minister's announcement regarding the disbursement of financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana before Makar Sankranti has triggered a controversy, with the Opposition alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead...

Sidda, Shivakumar will be called to Delhi if...: Kharge
Sidda, Shivakumar will be called to Delhi if...: Kharge

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.

He didn't even know...: Trump questions Obama's Nobel again
He didn't even know...: Trump questions Obama's Nobel again

Trump also said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, who had visited the White House last year, credited him for saving millions of lives by stopping the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO