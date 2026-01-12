HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No issues within family: Sule on alliance with Ajit Pawar

Mon, 12 January 2026
15:55
Ahead of the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said that there has never been any issue within their family. 

She questioned the Mahayuti government about the steps taken to curb rising crime in Pune. "I have written to the Chief Minister many times on rising crimes in Pune, so I want to ask him what he has done about it? There were never issues between the family. We are all here to serve the public," Sule told reporters. 

Her remarks follow NCP (SP) joining hands with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Pune municipal elections. She said that her party has released a progressive manifesto.

"We have launched a progressive manifesto. I am confident that people from Pune and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchawad Municipal Corporation) will stand with us," Sule said. 

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would have given a ticket to Dawood Ibrahim's relatives if they had met with him. While addressing a public rally, he said that the Mahayuti can't win elections without hooliganism. Raut argued that Pune, once known for its beauty, is known as a "city of goons". 

"Pune was once a very beautiful city, but today it is known as a city of goons. Whether it is the BJP or Ajit Pawar's party, there is hardly any gang whose relatives have not been given election tickets by these parties. I once said that if these people had met Dawood, they would have given tickets to his brother or relatives, including Chhota Shakeel and Chhota Rajan. These people cannot win elections without hooliganism," Raut said. -- PTI

