No country more essential than India: US envoy

Mon, 12 January 2026
13:00
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor
India will be invited to join the US-led PaxSilica group of nations as a full member next month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Monday during his address after assuming charge. 

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gor said the United States has launched a new strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the global silicon and semiconductor supply chain. Announcing India's proposed inclusion, he said, "I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join PaxSilica as a full member next month." 

Elaborating on the initiative, Gor said, "also want to share with you today a new initiative that the United States launched just last month called PaxSilica. PaxSilica is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI development, and logistics." 

 The US Ambassador said the initiative aims to bring together these nations to strengthen cooperation across the entire silicon value chain, from raw materials to advanced technologies and logistics. He also noted that several countries have already joined the PaxSilica initiative. 

"Nations that joined last month include Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel," Gor said, adding that India's inclusion would further strengthen the group. According to the Ambassador, India's invitation as a full member reflects its growing role in global technology, manufacturing and innovation ecosystems. -- PTI

