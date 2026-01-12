MS Aiyar a British agent with colonial mindset: BJP

13:42





"Mani Shankar Aiyar is a British agent. He has a colonial mindset. Hindutva is inclusive. Hinduism is a way of life, not a religion. I advice him to read what Swami Vivekananda said and also what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said on Hinduism and Hindutva. The people from Congress do have a colonial mindset," BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy told ANI.





BJP leader CR Kesavan also condemned the remarks. While demanding an apology from the party and Mani Shankar Aiyar, he said that while Congress leaders themselves give "gyaan" on Hinduism and Hindutva, it is the Congress party which espouses divisive, discriminatory and prejudicial politics. "Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi giving gyaan on Hinduism and Hindutva is as pathetic and hypocritical as the barbaric Aurangzeb preaching about tolerance and Mir Zafar talking about loyalty. Hinduism and Hinduvta symoblise equality in inclusiveness and uniting people. In sharp contrast, Congress is the polar opposite of Hindutva and Hinduism as it practices the prejudice, discriminatory, divisive politics pedaling to their narrow politics of religious appeasement," Kesavan told ANI.





Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India 'Dharmik' revival, he added, "We are fortunate to have PM Modi for Bharat's 'Dharmik' revival and vision of Viksit Bharat We are fortunate to have PM Modi for Bharat's 'Dharmik' revival and vision of Viksit Bharat...From Nehru's Congress to Rahul Gandhi's Congress, the Congress leadership has a very hostile Hindu 'virodhi' mindset and this is been at display every time. Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar should tender apologies."





Earlier, while addressing 'The Debate 2026', hosted by the Calcutta Debating Society, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had called "Hindutva being Hinduism in paranoia."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have strongly objected to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar calling "Hindutva as Hinduism in paranoia," with the BJP leaders calling Aiyar a "British agent" with a "colonial mindset," with the whole congress party itself having a "Hindu virodhi" mindset.