Modi shares car ride with German Chancellor Merz

14:51





PM Modi posted a photo on X of himself and Merz inside the car after their meetings to underscore the strength of bilateral relations. "The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding," the Prime Minister said in his post. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, on Monday shared a car ride following their engagements in Gujarat, reflecting the warm and friendly ties between the two leaders and the growing partnership between the two countries.