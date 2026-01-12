Market benchmarks snap five-day losing run

16:51





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 301.93 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 83,878.17. During the morning trade, it tumbled 715.17 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 82,861.07, breaching the 83,000 level.





The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 106.95 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 25,790.25. The benchmark tanked 209.9 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 25,473.40 in morning trade. From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Trent, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Monday after facing a massive drubbing in the past five trading sessions, propelled by bargain hunting in energy, banking and metal stocks. However, escalating geopolitical tensions and unrelenting foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gains, traders said.