Khamenei posts cartoon depicting Trump in a sarcophagus

Mon, 12 January 2026
10:56
The official social media account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted a cartoon to X depicting US President Donald Trump as a crumbling sarcophagus, with a message saying "this one too will be overthrown."

The image depicts the American leader as an ancient Egyptian-style stone sarcophagus inside a burial tomb that's adorned with hieroglyphics. The US flag and Great Seal of the United States are drawn as carvings on the coffin, which is cracking and crumbling. 

The accompanying text on the cartoon reads: "Like Pharaoh."

A message posted alongside the cartoon refers to historical and legendary kings such as the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt and Nimrod, a biblical figure of the book of Genesis, warning that they were "overthrown when they were at the height of their pride." It also references Reza Khan and Mohammad Reza, the first and second Iranian shahs of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Read more here

When asked whether Iran had crossed the red line he had drawn over the treatment of protesters, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

Admiral Prakash, who has been settled in Goa since his retirement, said SIR forms should be revised if they are not "evoking" the required information.

Donald Trump posted a photo on Truth Social listing himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela,' along with his US presidential designations. This follows recent US actions against Venezuela and claims regarding control over Venezuelan...

'For the remaining Maoist cadres, they shall soon confront one of two outcomes: Either surrender or face neutralisation.'

