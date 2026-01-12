Khamenei posts cartoon depicting Trump in a sarcophagus

10:56

Protests in Iran have left over 500 dead





The image depicts the American leader as an ancient Egyptian-style stone sarcophagus inside a burial tomb that's adorned with hieroglyphics. The US flag and Great Seal of the United States are drawn as carvings on the coffin, which is cracking and crumbling.





The accompanying text on the cartoon reads: "Like Pharaoh."





A message posted alongside the cartoon refers to historical and legendary kings such as the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt and Nimrod, a biblical figure of the book of Genesis, warning that they were "overthrown when they were at the height of their pride." It also references Reza Khan and Mohammad Reza, the first and second Iranian shahs of the Pahlavi dynasty.





The official social media account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted a cartoon to X depicting US President Donald Trump as a crumbling sarcophagus, with a message saying "this one too will be overthrown."