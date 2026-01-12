HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Keep swimming' : Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to youths

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
08:59
image
Describing them as future makers of the nation, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Sunday urged youths to start owning dreams, whether in human spaceflight missions or other spheres, and work collectively towards realising them.

Shukla visited the National Cadet Corps' (NCC) Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday and interacted with the cadets.

The astronaut urged them not to let a few failures define them and to keep working towards the goals they set in life.

Shukla, a group captain with the Indian Air Force (IAF), referred to a famous line from the Hollywood animation movie Finding Nemo, and told the gathering of uniformed youths to "keep swimming" in the ocean of life.

Later, he also interacted with some mediapersons and reiterated his expectations from the Indian youth, especially when India has set an ambitious goal of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 last year following the successful completion of a historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Launched on June 25 last year, the project with Shukla as a mission pilot marked the first occasion when an Indian astronaut travelled to the ISS.

"The first Indian who went to space was Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984, and it took 41 years before another Indian travelled to space. But now, I think, the youths are very excited about space, and also show an inclination to do things to achieve any big goal," he told reporters.

In his address and later in response to queries from reporters, Shukla urged the youths to start owning dreams for the nation and its aspirations.

"So, if it is about the vision of sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040, one will have to say, 'it is my responsibility' to ensure it happens, or for any other aspirations for that matter," Shukla said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump posts pic of himself as 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'
LIVE! Trump posts pic of himself as 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'

Trump posts image of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See the pic
Trump posts image of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See the pic

Donald Trump posted a photo on Truth Social listing himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela,' along with his US presidential designations. This follows recent US actions against Venezuela and claims regarding control over Venezuelan...

Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched
Pak drones spotted along IB, LoC in J-K; search launched

Security forces reported suspected drone activity in forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A search operation has been launched.

Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces
Punjab: Couple kills friend, cuts body into six pieces

Investigation into the dismembered body of a 35-year-old man found in Ludhiana reveals the victim may have been injected with a substance before being killed. Police are investigating a money dispute as a possible motive.

Duped of Rs 4 cr, Uttarakhand farmer shoots himself dead
Duped of Rs 4 cr, Uttarakhand farmer shoots himself dead

A farmer in Uttarakhand allegedly committed suicide after being defrauded of Rs 4 crore in a fake land deal. He posted a video online before his death, naming the accused. The Congress party has criticized the BJP government over the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO