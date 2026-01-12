HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran internet shutdown touches 84-hour mark

Mon, 12 January 2026
12:05
A video of the protests in Iran posted by activist Masih Alinejad
On the 8th of January, in an attempt to dampen the protests, the Khamenei regime shutdown internet throughout the country, blocking all access to the country. On Monday, the nationwide shutdown crossed the 84-hour mark as per cybersecurity and digital governance think tank Netblocks. 

"As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84 hour mark. Years of digital censorship research point to these workarounds," Netblocks posted on X. 

Posting video that she received from Iran, journalist and activist Masih Alinejad said, "Videos received from Tehran via Starlink: Despite mass killings and widespread repression, people are still in the streets."

According to the latest data from Human Rights Activists News Agency, the deaths of 544 people during the protests have been confirmed, and dozens of additional cases remain under review. More than 10,681 individuals have also been transferred to prisons following arrest. Protests have taken place at 585 locations across the country, in 186 cities, spanning all 31 provinces. The protests which began over worsening economic conditions on the 28th of December and have since evolved into broader demonstrations opposing the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Meanwhile the exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahalavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic.

