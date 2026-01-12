Iran called to negotiate, claims Trump

09:48





Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said Iranian leaders had contacted Washington to discuss diplomatic engagement. When asked whether Iran wanted to engage in diplomatic talks with him, Trump responded affirmatively.





"They do. They called. Iran called to negotiate yesterday. The leaders of Iran called. They want to negotiate. I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate," Trump said.





The US President, during the interaction, further added that a meeting was in the process of being arranged but cautioned that developments on the ground inside Iran could force Washington's hand before talks take place.





"We may meet with them. I mean, it's a meeting being set up, but we may have to act because of what's happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up." the US President said.





A reporter then questioned the President on Iran claiming that they would consider military and commercial bases as legitimate targets if the US struck at them In reply Trump said, "If they do that, we'll consider things that they wouldn't believe. We will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before."





The reporter followed up asking, "Do you think Iran would take this threat seriously?" Trump replied saying, "Wouldn't you say that they probably do at this point, after going through it for years with me?... Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out... What a stupid question."





With the internet services having been shut down in the Islamic Republic for the past two days, and when Trump was asked if his administration is considering the possibility of enabling internet access in Iran, including through Elon Musk's Starlink service, he said that the discussions were underway; however, no final decision had been made. "We are going to be talking about that. We may get the internet going. We may speak to Elon Musk; I am going to call him," the US President said. -- ANI

