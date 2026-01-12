HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Iran armed forces ready to repel any act of aggression'

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
23:42
image
Iran's armed forces, backed by the nation, are fully prepared to respond to any aggression against the country, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Speaking at a press conference when asked about the possibility of war, Baghaei said Tehran is closely monitoring developments and remains ready to counter any hostile act.

"Our nation has shown that, with full might and complete courage, it defends Iran's integrity, and our readiness is increasing carefully and on a moment-by-moment basis, and our armed forces, as in the past, will be ready to repel any act of aggression," he said.

Baghaei also alleged that recent unrest in Iran was fuelled by foreign interference, claiming riots were triggered by "very evident" interventionist remarks by US and Israeli officials.

"Peaceful protests were met with an appropriate response by the administration... But in the second stage, the country was faced with a wave of warm and cold arms, in addition to US and Israeli officials' interventionist remarks," he said, according to Press TV.

He further claimed that foreign interventions were intended to provoke chaos.

"Many believe that the recent events that happened these days were the thirteenth day of the US-Israeli aggression against our country," Baghaei said, adding that Tehran would present documents later, Press TV reported.

On Iran-US communication, Baghaei said, "The communication channel is open between the Iranian foreign minister and the US president's special envoy, through which messages are exchanged whenever needed," noting that the Swiss embassy serves as the US Interests Section in Iran. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajmer Sharif Dargah was temple, claims petition in court
LIVE! Ajmer Sharif Dargah was temple, claims petition in court

Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical
Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'
'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'

UPCC chief Ajai Rai clarifies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's role in Uttar Pradesh Congress campaigns, emphasizing her national leadership while confirming her continued prominence in the state.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO