'Iran armed forces ready to repel any act of aggression'

Speaking at a press conference when asked about the possibility of war, Baghaei said Tehran is closely monitoring developments and remains ready to counter any hostile act.





"Our nation has shown that, with full might and complete courage, it defends Iran's integrity, and our readiness is increasing carefully and on a moment-by-moment basis, and our armed forces, as in the past, will be ready to repel any act of aggression," he said.





Baghaei also alleged that recent unrest in Iran was fuelled by foreign interference, claiming riots were triggered by "very evident" interventionist remarks by US and Israeli officials.





"Peaceful protests were met with an appropriate response by the administration... But in the second stage, the country was faced with a wave of warm and cold arms, in addition to US and Israeli officials' interventionist remarks," he said, according to Press TV.





He further claimed that foreign interventions were intended to provoke chaos.





"Many believe that the recent events that happened these days were the thirteenth day of the US-Israeli aggression against our country," Baghaei said, adding that Tehran would present documents later, Press TV reported.





On Iran-US communication, Baghaei said, "The communication channel is open between the Iranian foreign minister and the US president's special envoy, through which messages are exchanged whenever needed," noting that the Swiss embassy serves as the US Interests Section in Iran. -- ANI

