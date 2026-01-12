HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
In a first, General Budget to be presented on Sunday, Feb 1

Mon, 12 January 2026
17:03
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
In a first, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday. 

This will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, one short of the record 10 budgets presented by the then finance minister Morarji Desai. 

The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber. 

Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both the Houses of Parliament after the president's address. 

The finance minister will present the General Budget on February 1, which has been designated as the Budget Day by the government. 

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the Budget session will begin on January 28 and continue till April 2. -- PTI

