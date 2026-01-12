Help Make Iran Great Again: Exiled crown prince to Trump

09:15





The 65-year-old exiled crown prince and the son of the late Shah (King) Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, called Iran's current leadership a "terror regime". Pahlavi asserted that the Iranian people would emerge as US' key partner for peace and prosperity following what he described as the fall of the current regime.





Speaking to Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo, Pahlavi said, "Mr. President, you have already forged a legacy as a man of peace. Your words of solidarity have given Iranians the strength to fight for freedom. And while Khamenei and his thugs call for "Death to America," the Iranian people are renaming streets after you. They know you have their back and will not abandon them like Obama and Biden. After the fall of this terrorist regime, they will be your best partner for peace and prosperity. Help them liberate themselves and Make Iran Great Again!" -- ANI

Exiled Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday (local time) issued a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump, praising him as a "man of peace" and urging continued support for the Iranian people in their "fight for freedom" against the Khamenei regime.