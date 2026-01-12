HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Help Make Iran Great Again: Exiled crown prince to Trump

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
09:15
image
Exiled Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Sunday (local time) issued a direct appeal to US President Donald Trump, praising him as a "man of peace" and urging continued support for the Iranian people in their "fight for freedom" against the Khamenei regime. 

The 65-year-old exiled crown prince and the son of the late Shah (King) Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, called Iran's current leadership a "terror regime". Pahlavi asserted that the Iranian people would emerge as US' key partner for peace and prosperity following what he described as the fall of the current regime. 

Speaking to Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo, Pahlavi said, "Mr. President, you have already forged a legacy as a man of peace. Your words of solidarity have given Iranians the strength to fight for freedom. And while Khamenei and his thugs call for "Death to America," the Iranian people are renaming streets after you. They know you have their back and will not abandon them like Obama and Biden. After the fall of this terrorist regime, they will be your best partner for peace and prosperity. Help them liberate themselves and Make Iran Great Again!" -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran called to negotiate, claims Trump
LIVE! Iran called to negotiate, claims Trump

'If SIR forms...': Ex-Navy chief asked to prove identity
'If SIR forms...': Ex-Navy chief asked to prove identity

Admiral Prakash, who has been settled in Goa since his retirement, said SIR forms should be revised if they are not "evoking" the required information.

Trump posts pic of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See who's he
Trump posts pic of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See who's he

Donald Trump posted a photo on Truth Social listing himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela,' along with his US presidential designations. This follows recent US actions against Venezuela and claims regarding control over Venezuelan...

'Maoists Collapsed Like A House Of Cards'
'Maoists Collapsed Like A House Of Cards'

'For the remaining Maoist cadres, they shall soon confront one of two outcomes: Either surrender or face neutralisation.'

Pak drones spotted over many forward areas along LOC, IB
Pak drones spotted over many forward areas along LOC, IB

Security forces reported suspected drone activity in forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A search operation has been launched.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO