Fake IAS officer among 5 held at Indo-Nepal border attempting to cross sides

Mon, 12 January 2026
23:38
Five persons, including a man posing as an IAS officer, were arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal at the India-Nepal Rupaideha border in Bahraich district while allegedly attempting to enter the neighbouring country in a vehicle that had a red-blue beacon and hooter, the police said on Monday. 

Circle officer of Nanpara, Pahup Kumar Singh, told reporters that the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Sunday when an Innova Crysta with an Uttar Pradesh registration plate and flashing beacon was stopped by SSB personnel at the border during routine checks. 

During questioning, one of the occupants identified himself as Dharmendra and claimed to be an IAS officer posted at the Lucknow Secretariat. 

However, the SSB, Rupaideha police and other security agencies conducted a detailed inquiry and found that none of them was an IAS officer, nor were they authorised to use a red-blue beacon, the officer said. 

The vehicle was registered in Lucknow in the name of a firm, Priya Agencies, owned by the wife of the accused Dharmendra, he added. 

The arrested persons were identified as Dharmendra Singh, Shubham Bajpai, Anmol Singh, Sachin Singh and Swapnal Sahay, all residents of Lucknow. During interrogation, they admitted they were heading to casinos in Nepal to gamble. -- PTI

