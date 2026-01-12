Ex-IAS Khedkar says parents were drugged, house robbed

Suspended IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has alleged that a domestic servant drugged her parents and stole mobile phones from her family's bungalow, prompting Pune Police to launch an investigation.
According to police, Khedkar informed the Chaturshringi police station over the phone about the incident that took place on Saturday night.
The Khedkar family lives in a bungalow on Baner Road along with several domestic helpers. One of the servants, who had arrived from Nepal just eight days ago, is suspected of committing the crime.