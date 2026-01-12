HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-IAS Khedkar says parents were drugged, house robbed

Mon, 12 January 2026
Suspended IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has alleged that a domestic servant drugged her parents and stole mobile phones from her family's bungalow, prompting Pune Police to launch an investigation.

According to police, Khedkar informed the Chaturshringi police station over the phone about the incident that took place on Saturday night. 

The Khedkar family lives in a bungalow on Baner Road along with several domestic helpers. One of the servants, who had arrived from Nepal just eight days ago, is suspected of committing the crime.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly' during 3rd stage of launch
ISRO's PSLV encounters 'anomaly' during 3rd stage of launch

ISRO's PSLV-C62 successfully launched an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads from Sriharikota, marking the first launch of the year.

Ex-IAS Khedkar says parents were drugged, house robbed

'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'

'Now there is no fight between us (Thackerays); now the fight is with them.'

Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi for Karur stampede probe
Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi for Karur stampede probe

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025...

Trump says Iran 'called to negotiate', but warns 'US may...'
Trump says Iran 'called to negotiate', but warns 'US may...'

When asked whether Iran had crossed the red line he had drawn over the treatment of protesters, Trump said, "They're starting to, it looks like."

