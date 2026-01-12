HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Couple beaten to death over 'love affair' in UP; woman's kin detained

Mon, 12 January 2026
09:07
A 20-year-old woman and her lover were beaten to death on Sunday, allegedly by her family, after they were caught together at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said.
 
SSP Shyam Narayan Singh said some members of the woman's family have been detained for questioning in connection with the double murder at Garhiya Suhagpur village.

The deceased have been identified as Shivani (20), daughter of Ashok, and her lover Deepak (25), son of Radheshyam. Both belonged to the same village and community.

According to police, Deepak had gone to meet Shivani at her house around 8.30 pm. The woman's family members allegedly found them on the terrace in an  objectionable  position.

The enraged family members allegedly assaulted the couple. While Shivani died on the spot, Deepak succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the district hospital, police said.

Local SHO Ritesh Thakur said no complaint has been lodged by either side so far.

The bodies have been sent to the Etah Medical College for post-mortem. 

SSP Singh visited the medical college and the crime scene, and a forensic team has been called to collect evidence. 

Police said adequate force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. -- PTI 

