Chhattisgarh: Rs 1.25 Trn Investment In Former Naxal-Affected Areas

Mon, 12 January 2026
09:21
image
The Chhattisgarh government has proposed an investment of Rs 1.25 trillion for development of former Naxal-affected regions, aimed at expanding basic infrastructure and administrative reach in remote districts, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Though he did not share the detailed breakup of the investment proposal, Sai said the government has assured electricity, drinking water, healthcare facilities and schools across all seven Naxal-affected districts by 2030.

A senior state government official said the plan is to spend the funds on building roads, and mobile towers too, apart from tourism infrastructure.  This proposal, separate from the Rs 1.25 trillion investment proposals received from the private sector in July, has been proposed to the Centre.

Sai said the government will undertake mapping of previously unmapped regions which had remained outside regular surveys for decades.

The CM also referred to industrial initiatives under the state's policy framework, saying work on a semiconductor manufacturing unit and an AI based data centre has begun.

Under the new industrial policy, companies investing Rs 1,000 crore or generating employment for 1,000 local people will be eligible for special incentives.

Sai claimed that the state received investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore over the past year, adding that several projects have already moved into the implementation phase.

-- Saket Kumar, Business Standard

