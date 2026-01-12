HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal nurses on ventilator support after Nipah symptoms

Mon, 12 January 2026
20:57
Two nurses working at a private hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are showing symptoms of being infected with Nipah virus, a senior official of the state health department said on Monday. 

The condition of the two nurses, one male and another female, are stated to be "very critical", he said. 

"Both nurses work in the same hospital in Barasat. They are suspected of being infected with Nipah virus. Samples of both nurses were sent to Kalyani AIIMS for testing, and preliminary reports indicate a possible Nipah infection," the official told PTI. 

While one nurse is a resident of Nadia district, the other lives at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, he said. 

"Both are currently admitted to the Barasat hospital where they work, and have been placed in the isolation ward with ventilator support," he elaborated. 

According to health department sources, one of the nurses had recently returned from her hometown in Katwa, where she fell ill and was initially admitted to a local hospital on December 31. 

"Her condition worsened, leading to her transfer to Bardhaman Medical College, and then by special ambulance to Barasat hospital. The male nurse exhibited similar symptoms and was also placed on ventilator support," he stated. -- PTI

