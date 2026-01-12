Ajmer Sharif Dargah was temple, claims petition in court

22:55





The petition was filed by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, the national president of Maharana Pratap Sena, a right-wing group, in an Ajmer court.





"The Ajmer Dargah was a Shiva temple, and later it was made a dargah. I have been fighting for this issue for a long time. A petition had earlier been submitted to the President, which has been forwarded to the Rajasthan chief secretary," he said.





The petition also demands a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India, he said.





Senior lawyer A P Singh said the petition was filed in the court of the district judge today in Ajmer.





"The site was a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and dates back to ancient times," he claimed.





In 2024, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta also filed a petition, similarly claiming that the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti was built over a temple.





He demanded that the dargah be declared a Hindu temple. -- PTI

