Ajmer Sharif Dargah was temple, claims petition in court

Mon, 12 January 2026
A petition claiming that the Ajmer Dargah was originally a "Shiva temple" and demanding a survey of the site was filed in a district court on Monday.

The petition was filed by Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, the national president of Maharana Pratap Sena, a right-wing group, in an Ajmer court.

"The Ajmer Dargah was a Shiva temple, and later it was made a dargah. I have been fighting for this issue for a long time. A petition had earlier been submitted to the President, which has been forwarded to the Rajasthan chief secretary," he said.

The petition also demands a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India, he said.

Senior lawyer A P Singh said the petition was filed in the court of the district judge today in Ajmer.

"The site was a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and dates back to ancient times," he claimed.

In 2024, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta also filed a petition, similarly claiming that the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti was built over a temple.

He demanded that the dargah be declared a Hindu temple. -- PTI

