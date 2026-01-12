6 policemen killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan

22:05

File image





The vehicle was on patrol duty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Tank district when unidentified miscreants targeted it with an improvised explosive device (IED).





Those killed in the blast include a station house officer, a sub-inspector, three Elite Force personnel, and a driver, the police said.





The three injured officers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where some of them are reported to be critical.





Provincial Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, terming it "highly tragic" and "deplorable".





Expressing condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, he said that anti-peace elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs by attacking the police force.





Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi sought a detailed report on the attack. -- PTI

