544 killed, 10,600+ arrested as Iran protests enter day 15

According to the latest data released by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Sunday, protests erupted at 585 locations across the country, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces, underscoring the scale and intensity of the unrest now in its fifteenth day.





In the report, HRANA, which is registered in the United States of America as a non-profit noted that over the past 24 hours it had received a fresh wave of data and visual documentation, even as an internet shutdown--now in place since the thirteenth day of protests--has severely hampered independent verification and information flow.





According to HRANA's verified figures up to January 11, 483 protesters have been killed, along with 47 members of military and law enforcement forces and one government-affiliated non-civilian. The dead also include five non-protesting civilian citizens, while eight children under the age of 18 have been recorded among the fatalities, though they are not included in the main breakdown.





In addition to confirmed deaths, 579 other reported fatalities remain under investigation. "Based on HRANA's latest aggregated and verified data to date, protests have taken place at 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities across all 31 provinces. As of this date: 47 members of military/law enforcement forces have been killed. One government-affiliated non-civilian (a prosecutor) has been killed. 483 protesters have been killed. Eight children (under 18) are recorded among the dead (not included in the above figures).





Five people have been killed as non-protesting civilian citizens. Accordingly, the total number of confirmed fatalities has reached 544 so far. In addition, HRANA has received 579 other reports of deaths that remain under investigation," the human rights group stated. -- ANI

At least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,681 individuals arrested and transferred to prisons amid protests in Iran, as demonstrators have taken to the streets across multiple provinces over the past 15 days in anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.