HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

544 killed, 10,600+ arrested as Iran protests enter day 15

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
10:05
image
At least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,681 individuals arrested and transferred to prisons amid protests in Iran, as demonstrators have taken to the streets across multiple provinces over the past 15 days in anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance. 

According to the latest data released by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Sunday, protests erupted at 585 locations across the country, spanning 186 cities in all 31 provinces, underscoring the scale and intensity of the unrest now in its fifteenth day. 

In the report, HRANA, which is registered in the United States of America as a non-profit noted that over the past 24 hours it had received a fresh wave of data and visual documentation, even as an internet shutdown--now in place since the thirteenth day of protests--has severely hampered independent verification and information flow. 

According to HRANA's verified figures up to January 11, 483 protesters have been killed, along with 47 members of military and law enforcement forces and one government-affiliated non-civilian. The dead also include five non-protesting civilian citizens, while eight children under the age of 18 have been recorded among the fatalities, though they are not included in the main breakdown. 

In addition to confirmed deaths, 579 other reported fatalities remain under investigation. "Based on HRANA's latest aggregated and verified data to date, protests have taken place at 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities across all 31 provinces. As of this date: 47 members of military/law enforcement forces have been killed. One government-affiliated non-civilian (a prosecutor) has been killed. 483 protesters have been killed. Eight children (under 18) are recorded among the dead (not included in the above figures). 

Five people have been killed as non-protesting civilian citizens. Accordingly, the total number of confirmed fatalities has reached 544 so far. In addition, HRANA has received 579 other reports of deaths that remain under investigation," the human rights group stated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran called to negotiate, claims Trump
LIVE! Iran called to negotiate, claims Trump

'If SIR forms...': Ex-Navy chief asked to prove identity
'If SIR forms...': Ex-Navy chief asked to prove identity

Admiral Prakash, who has been settled in Goa since his retirement, said SIR forms should be revised if they are not "evoking" the required information.

Trump posts pic of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See who's he
Trump posts pic of 'Acting Prez of Venezuela'. See who's he

Donald Trump posted a photo on Truth Social listing himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela,' along with his US presidential designations. This follows recent US actions against Venezuela and claims regarding control over Venezuelan...

'Maoists Collapsed Like A House Of Cards'
'Maoists Collapsed Like A House Of Cards'

'For the remaining Maoist cadres, they shall soon confront one of two outcomes: Either surrender or face neutralisation.'

Pak drones spotted over many forward areas along LOC, IB
Pak drones spotted over many forward areas along LOC, IB

Security forces reported suspected drone activity in forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. A search operation has been launched.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO