HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

40 thatched houses of tribals gutted in Andhra

Mon, 12 January 2026
Share:
23:52
File image
File image
About 40 thatched houses belonging to tribal families at Sarlanka village in this district were gutted on Monday and there were no causalities or injuries, a police official said. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire must have broken out due to a short circuit from one of the houses, he said. 

"The fire accident must have occurred due to an electric shock short circuit at the house of visually impaired person in Sarlanka village. About 40 thatched houses belonging to tribal families were completely burnt," Peddapuram deputy superintendent of police D Sreehariraju said. 

As the thatched houses are made of dry grass or reeds which are highly flammable, even a small spark spreads fire rapidly, engulfing houses within minutes and causing extensive damage, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Iran armed forces ready to repel any act of aggression'
LIVE! 'Iran armed forces ready to repel any act of aggression'

Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical
Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'
'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'

UPCC chief Ajai Rai clarifies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's role in Uttar Pradesh Congress campaigns, emphasizing her national leadership while confirming her continued prominence in the state.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO