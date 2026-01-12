2 suspected cases of Nipah virus detected at Bengal AIIMS

19:34

File image





Given the serious nature of the Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic disease with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority, they said.





Immediately upon the receipt of the information, the Union health secretary held discussions with the chief secretary and principal secretary (health), government of West Bengal, to review the situation and ensure swift and coordinated action.





A national joint outbreak response team has been deployed to support the state government in containment and public health response measures, the sources said.





The team comprises experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, they said. -- PTI

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus were detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, ICMR, at AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal, on January 11, official sources said on Monday.