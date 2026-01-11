HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman killed in wild animal attack in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Sun, 11 January 2026
13:51
A 35-year-old woman was killed by a wild animal in the Nighasan range of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Mahrajnagar village.

The partially eaten body of the woman, who was identified as Usha Devi, was recovered from a sugarcane field on Sunday morning, Deputy Director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone Kirti Chaudhary said.

It appears that a leopard or a tiger was behind the attack. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Chaudhary said compensation would be provided to the bereaved family after the post-mortem report comes. -- PTI

