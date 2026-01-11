Woman killed in leopard attack in Nainital, third incident in two weeks

22:32





This is the third incident such incident in the district in a fortnight. The officials said the incident occurred around noon in Dhanachuli area of Khutiyakhal when Ganga Devi (35) had gone into the forest to collect fodder for her cattle.





Devi's body was recovered two kilometers inside the forest.





A forest department team reached the spot after being informed of the incident.





The death of the woman in the leopard attack has caused tension and anger among the local people.





The locals alleged that despite repeated sightings of a leopard in the area for the past few days, the forest department had not taken any precautionary measures for the safety of the people.





Earlier, two similar incidents of leopard attacks had occurred on December 26 last year in Dhari block and on December 30 in Okhalakanda block, in which two women were killed. -- PTI

