Vijay to appear before CBI on Monday over Karur case, party seeks security

Sun, 11 January 2026
22:39
TVK chief Vijay will appear before the CBI in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede case and the party has requested police in the national capital to ensure security for its founder-leader, party sources said in Chennai on Sunday. 

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay will appear before authorities for questioning at the CBI headquarters. 

He will depart from Chennai at 7 AM on Monday by a chartered flight and reach Delhi in time to answer questions, TVK sources said, adding the national capital police authorities have been requested to ensure full security for the top star-turned-politician. 

On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case. 

The Central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case. 

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. 

The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured. -- PTI

