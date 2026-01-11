HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US conducts strikes across Syria

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
08:29
image
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, along with partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said that the strikes were conducted at approximately 12.30 pm Eastern Time, US. 

The strikes were a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.CENTCOM mentioned that the strikes targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of its ongoing commitment 'to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. The US and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States.'

CENTCOM noted in its post that Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched and announced on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, in direct response to the ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025 which CENTCOM said was out by an ISIS terrorist and resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one US civilian interpreter.

'Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice,' the post said.

CNN reported that the soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sgt Edgar Brian Torres Tovar of Des Moines, Iowa, and 29-year-old Sgt William Nathaniel Howard of Marshalltown, Iowa, both of whom were members of the Iowa National Guard, began deploying roughly 1,800 troops to the Middle East earlier this year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US mission to defeat ISIS.

A US official told CNN that Saturday's operation fired over 90 precision munitions to hit more than 35 targets, with the use of over two dozen aircraft. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US conducts strikes across Syria
LIVE! US conducts strikes across Syria

Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead
Iran protests hit day 14, hundreds feared dead

Anti-government protests in Iran have continued for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday, with authorities tightening security measures as demonstrations spread across multiple cities.

FIR filed to identify 'VIPs' in Ankita Bhandari case
FIR filed to identify 'VIPs' in Ankita Bhandari case

Uttarakhand Police have filed an FIR to identify alleged 'VIPs' in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, following a recommendation for a CBI probe. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by environmentalist Anil...

We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval
We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need to strengthen India's security across all sectors, including the economy, to address historical vulnerabilities. He highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the...

Voter revision reunites MP man with mother after 22 yrs
Voter revision reunites MP man with mother after 22 yrs

A man who left his home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district 22 years ago after his family opposed his marriage was reunited with his mother because of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO