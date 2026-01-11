HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP plans regular Tamil classes in Varanasi schools, colleges

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
17:52
File image
File image
Regular Tamil language classes are likely to be introduced in schools and colleges of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi as part of efforts to deepen cultural and linguistic exchanges, officials said.

The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The prime minister, in his Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, on December 28, mentioned Payal Patel, a student of Government Queen's College here, for learning Tamil in a short span of time.

Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision, the Government Queen's College is planning to start daily evening Tamil classes. 

The district inspector of schools has directed the institution to run the classes, college principal Sumit Kumar said.

Around 50 teachers from Varanasi are also likely to be deputed to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi as part of the initiative, officials said.

"Keeping in mind the prime minister's vision of cultural integration, Tamil classes will be started at the college," principal Kumar said.

He said discussions have been held with Sandhya Kumar Sai from Tamil Nadu, who earlier taught Tamil to the student, and she has agreed to take online classes. 

The head of the Tamil Department at Banaras Hindu University has also assured cooperation, Kumar added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: New Zealand finish on 300/8
1st ODI Updates: New Zealand finish on 300/8

LIVE! UP plans Tamil classes in Varanasi schools, colleges
LIVE! UP plans Tamil classes in Varanasi schools, colleges

Month after 3 seniors disappear from Delhi, HC steps in
Month after 3 seniors disappear from Delhi, HC steps in

A Division Bench of the Delhi high court, comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Manoj Jain, issued the direction on a petition moved by Ondrilla Dasgupta. The court has scheduled a further hearing on January 13, 2026.

European cities see rallies backing Iran protesters
European cities see rallies backing Iran protesters

Protesters in Berlin told EuroNews that they hoped their activism would lead Europe and the United States to assist the Iranians in their struggle to topple the regime.

Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report
Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO