UP plans regular Tamil classes in Varanasi schools, colleges

17:52

File image





The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. The prime minister, in his Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, on December 28, mentioned Payal Patel, a student of Government Queen's College here, for learning Tamil in a short span of time.





Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision, the Government Queen's College is planning to start daily evening Tamil classes.





The district inspector of schools has directed the institution to run the classes, college principal Sumit Kumar said.





Around 50 teachers from Varanasi are also likely to be deputed to Tamil Nadu to teach Hindi as part of the initiative, officials said.





"Keeping in mind the prime minister's vision of cultural integration, Tamil classes will be started at the college," principal Kumar said.





He said discussions have been held with Sandhya Kumar Sai from Tamil Nadu, who earlier taught Tamil to the student, and she has agreed to take online classes.





The head of the Tamil Department at Banaras Hindu University has also assured cooperation, Kumar added. -- PTI

Regular Tamil language classes are likely to be introduced in schools and colleges of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi as part of efforts to deepen cultural and linguistic exchanges, officials said.