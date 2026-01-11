HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Five arrested for operating illegal slaughterhouse in Mathura

Sun, 11 January 2026
Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the animal hides and remains found in a 30-foot-deep pit at a scrap warehouses' compound located in a colony here, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said Ilyas was arrested on Friday after he was caught by the locals while allegedly fleeing on a motorcycle with meat. 

Two men and a woman were detained from the scene for questioning.

According to the officer, interrogation of the detainees revealed their involvement in the illegal operation, after which they were arrested on Saturday and sent to jail.

The arrestees have been identified as Ilyas (50), Haji Islam (60), his son Shahrukh (19), Faizan (19), and a female accomplice.

On Shahrukh's instance, four knives used for slaughter were recovered during the investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, following exposure of the alleged illegal slaughterhouse, intelligence agencies are scrutinising the records of persons accused of involvement in illegal meat trade and have amassed considerable wealth through such activities in a short period, they added.

A case was registered against Ilyas and six others -- Haji Islam, Nadeem, Shahrukh, Bilal, Kamran, and Gulla under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Municipal Corporation Act at the Highway police station on Saturday. -- ANI    

