UP deputy CM's car hits cow in Bareilly

09:20

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday had a narrow escape after his car collided with a cow on the Pilibhit Bypass Road here, officials said.





The incident occurred near a roadside eatery when Maurya's convoy was heading to the Bareilly airport.





The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the collision, but Maurya escaped unhurt, sources said.





Following the accident, security personnel sent Maurya to the airport in another car. The accident caused a temporary traffic disruption, the officials said.





Maurya visited Bareilly on Saturday to pay condolences at the residence of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal, who passed away on January 2 at the age of 60.





He also addressed a press conference and later attended a village chaupal in Faridpur before proceeding to Budaun to mourn the demise of the mother of BJP MLA Harish Shakya, before heading to the airport, the officials said.





District Magistrate Avinash Singh said the accident highlighted the need for greater focus on road safety during VIP movements.





The municipal commissioner has been instructed to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future, Singh said. -- PTI