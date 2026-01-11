Two arrested in Rs 100 cr cryptocurrency fraud in UP

12:53





According to the police, the accused cheated several thousands of people across four states.





The accused, Vinod, from Baghpat and Vinay, hailing from Lucknow, created a fake cryptocurrency website and organised seminars at prominent hotels during 2019, 2020 and 2021 to lure people into investing, promising them high returns, additional deputy commissioner of police Aditya said.





Around 1500 people were cheated in Agra alone, while the total number of victims runs into several thousands across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said.





Investigation so far has revealed that they collected around Rs 100 crore from people in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh through this scheme and misappropriated the funds.





Vinod has several cases registered against him earlier, the ADC said. -- PTI

